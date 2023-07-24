NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A ministry that helps feed the unhoused in downtown Nashville said they’re being pushed out.

For the past four years, the All For Him Ministry has fed the unhoused underneath The Pedestrian Bridge.

“I started this 8 years ago. I bought a teacher cart from a YardSale. And I filled it with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and walked the streets of Nashville by myself to get to know people,” Heather Young, Founder of All For Him Ministry said.

Heather Young and All For Him Ministry feeds several hundred people in downtown Nashville, underneath The Pedestrian Bridge, every Sunday.

“The numbers are multiplying sadly; I would love to see it where they put me out of a job because I don’t want there to be homeless, but this is life,” Young said.

For the past four years, Young said she’s been using a sit-down meal as a tool to connect by providing resources for recovery and job opportunities. “And we build that relationship week after week. It doesn’t matter if it’s freezing, if it’s hot, we just show up.”

She said there has never been an issue until recently when she had an encounter with a Metro Parks and Recreation officer.

“We were told we could not be down there at all, per Parks and Recreation and that someone put in a complaint—He said ‘I don’t know what to tell you, but you can’t be here. Those were his exact words,” Young said.

She said now she’s struggling to find a place anywhere downtown, due to parking and private spaces.

“It was a punch in the gut because we are down there one hour a week on Sunday—And that’s what it’s about. It’s not a photo opp, it’s about investing into people out there and they know that we love them and that’s why a few hundred people show up every week,” Young said.

News 2 reached out to Metro Parks and Recreation. Jackie Jones with community affairs responded over email. Jones said that an officer began investigating after he noticed four cars were parked illegally on the sidewalk under the bridge.

She further stated that the ministry would need to file for a permit if they would like to serve there. However, Young said her ministry reached out to Metro Parks and Rec and was not provided with resources.