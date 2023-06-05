NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday afternoon, the Camden Music Row apartment homes sent an email to residents alerting them of several car break-ins and at least one vehicle that was stolen.

However, before the email went out, residents like Chad Yarborough saw what happened for himself.

“I walked to my car and noticed there was glass everywhere….this is the second time in the last year that my car has been broken into here,” Yarborough said.

Normally, residents are protected by a security gate that controls who can go in and out.

“We understand the malfunction of the community gates is frustrating and are working to have the repairs completed by the end of the day today,” the property manager wrote in an email to residents.

“It’s just disappointing. It’s a pain; it really is,” said Yarborough. “There seems to be a lot more police activity in the area, almost always here, so it’s kind of shocking that this keeps happening.”

Stolen truck (Photo: Tyler Serbus) Midtown residents left confused on what to do after several car break-ins (Photo: Tyler Serbus)

News 2 obtained photos of shattered windows and in one photo, the owner of the stolen vehicle said you can see a masked individual driving off in his car.

Yarborough spoke with others who had been targeted.

“My other friend this happened to, we all kind of got together. It’s about five, six of us,” he said.

According to Metro police, the department has received about a dozen theft calls within the past two months at the apartment homes.

The department often sees an influx of calls on Mondays after the weekend.

Within the email from the apartment managers, residents were told to take measures to reduce the potential of becoming a victim of crime like this. Those measures are:

Do not leave personal possessions in your vehicle. Anything of apparent or potential value is an attractive target for thieves.

Lock your vehicles and make sure all windows are up all the way.

Be aware of your surroundings. Know who and what belongs in the area, and do not be afraid to contact the authorities about suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities. Notify management of any lighting, fencing, or lock problems you notice.

If you feel threatened, notify the police immediately by calling 911.

If you should become a victim of crime, report it immediately to the police department and then notify the community office.

Anyone with questions, concerns, or information is asked to call Metro police’s Midtown Hills Precinct at 615-880-1411.