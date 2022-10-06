NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Church Street business owners are on alert for a suspected arsonist that set WKND Hang Suite on fire.

Wednesday at 3:30 a.m., Nashville Fire Department investigators say a man broke into the nightclub, poured an accelerant on the ground and then shot it to start a fire. The fire eventually put itself out.

The suspected arsonist was caught on camera during the incident. He appeared to be a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, grey shorts and brightly colored socks.

Some business owners along Church Street are concerned about this incident.

“It’s very tragic for someone to walk in and do this,” Brandon Whitaker said. “We just all need to watch out and stay alert to stop this.”

Other people who live and work along Church Street told News 2 they consider Midtown safe, but also that break-ins do happen. They still believe this was an isolated incident and that there’s no cause for concern unless the person becomes a serial arsonist.