Hannah and Joacnel MoraCastro welcomed their son, Asher James, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Jan. 1. (Courtesy: VUMC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several area hospitals welcomed in new family members in addition to the new year after the clock struck midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Ascension Saint Thomas, TriStar Health, Williamson Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and more area hospitals celebrated the first babies born at their maternity wards in the early hours of 2023.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Ascension said baby girl Colvin was born at 12:12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford to Ariel and Michael Colvin of Murfreesboro.

“Though she doesn’t have a first name yet, she is already cute as can be at 20.25 inches long and 7 pounds, 11 ounces,” hospital officials said in a Sunday afternoon statement.

VUMC’s first newborn came into the world at 12:41 a.m. to parents Hannah and Joacnel MoraCastro, according to hospital officials.

Baby girl Colvin (Courtesy: Ascension) Asher James MoraCastro with parents, Hannah and Joacnel MoraCastro (Courtesy: VUMC) Baby James with his parents, Victoria and James (Courtesy: TriStar Health) Ge’Koryon Angelo Darrell Parks (Courtesy: Ascension) Ayan Elsayed was born Jan. 1, at 12:15 p.m., to parents Fadoua Fares and Hani Elsayed. (Courtesy: Williamson Medical Center) Baby Hamilton was the first newborn at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Winchester in 2023. From left are Carol Clark, NNP, Dr. Bryan Myers, father Joshua and mother Kassie holding baby Hamilton, Jodie Green, RN, Britney Decamp, RN, Savannah Cunningham, RN (Courtesy: STRHS) Jackson James Chinn was born at 9:43 a.m. Jan. 2 to Kimberly and Tyler Chinn at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. (Courtesy: VUMC)

The MoraCastros welcomed their son, Asher James MoraCastro, who weighed 8.14 pounds and was 21.65 inches in length. The family resides in Clarksville, according to VUMC.

Ten minutes later, at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, baby James was born to parents Victoria and James at 12:51 a.m. The newborn weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces at birth, and both mom and baby are doing well, the hospital said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown said Ge’Koryon Angelo Darrell Parks was born at 12:56 a.m. to Nashville residents Tu’Shawna Batson and George Park five minutes later. Ge’Koryon was 17.5 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

Later in the day, Williamson Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 when Ayan Elsayed was born at 12:15 p.m. Ayan is the son of Fadoua Fares and Hani Elsayed. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20.25 inches long.

Other Middle Tennessee hospitals welcomed their first births just after New Year’s Day.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester in southern Middle Tennessee welcomed baby Hamilton at 5:21 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. Hamilton is the son of Kassie and Joshua, as well as the younger brother of one sibling, Joan. Hamilton measured at 19.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces at birth.

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital celebrated Jackson James Chinn, born at 9:34 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to parents Kimberly and Tyler Chinn. Jackson weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long at birth.