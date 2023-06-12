NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s being called a crisis. With the population boom in Middle Tennessee, landfills are filling up fast. And many folks don’t want to see a new landfill built in their backyard. But right now, Metro is working on a new solution to take the load off landfills.

As Nashville’s skyline is being rebuilt, all that waste from construction and demolition needs to go somewhere, and right now, it’s going to the landfills.

“It makes up approximately 33% of all landfilled waste in Nashville,” said Kendra Abkowitz. “That’s going to create more pressure on our ability to dispose of typical household waste and trash.”

Abkowitz is Nashville’s Chief Sustainability and Resilience Officer. Her team is working on a new, more environmentally friendly, plan that recycles construction waste instead of adding it to the landfill.

“When we put them in the landfill, they can contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, and also potentially, contamination,” said Abkowitz. “By separating that construction and demolition waste into different material streams, they can then be repurposed and reused and made into new products…Things like cardboard, metal, concrete, land-clearing debris, or organics.”

For years, Nashville’s population boom has pushed local landfills to the max. And from Davidson to Rutherford County, residents have fought the expansion of current landfills, pointing to concerns over smell, air quality, and lower property values.

“I think it’s highly unlikely that we will see a local landfill again permitted or expanded any time in the near future.”

But by removing construction waste, Metro leaders hope to add years of life to the current landfills and create a sustainable economy around recycling. “Part of what we are trying to do with this ordinance is actually create what is called a circular economy, and a local and regional one,” said Abkowitz.

Right now, you can weigh in on the idea to get construction waste out of landfills by clicking here. The next step is to put the idea in front of Metro Council. If passed, it will be phased in over several years.