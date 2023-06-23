NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The managing partner of a pizza chain, Music City Pieworks — also known as Pie Five Pizza — has been indicted and arrested following an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

According to officials, 58-year-old Richard Allen Davis was charged with theft of more than $250,000; money laundering; and six counts of tax evasion related to the filing of false sales tax returns.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said in a statement released on Friday, June 23. “Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”

If Davis is convicted, he could be sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $50,000 for the theft charge, officials reported. Furthermore, he could face additional sentencing and fines in connection with the money laundering and tax evasion charges.

The department said it is working with District Attorney General Glenn Funk’s office as it pursues the criminal case.

If you suspect a person or business has violated Tennessee’s revenue laws, you are encouraged to call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at 800-372-8389.