NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat.

Metro police said the 14-year-old student made a false report of an emergency and threatened gun violence at the school. Investigators later determined the student was the same person who this week wrote the threat on social media and reported finding it.

The student has since been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threating mass violence at a school, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to Juvenile Court.