NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Singer Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

Branch citied irreconcilable differences in the divorce complaint, which was filed Friday, one day after she was arrested for domestic assault at their home in Belle Meade.

The 39-year-old singer is seeking primary custody of the couple’s two young children, in addition to child support and to be named as a beneficiary on Carney’s life insurance.

Both Branch and Carney are ordered to attend a mandated parenting seminar and Branch is seeking an agreed permanent parenting plan from the court as part of the divorce.

Michelle Branch (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Branch was arrested early Thursday around 2 a.m. at the couple’s home. Officers interviewed both Branch and Carney separately. Branch told officers she and Carney are having marital issues and were arguing at another location before they arrived home, according to Metro police.

According to court documents, the argument escalated once they returned home and Branch slapped Carney in the face “one or two times.”

Carney told officers Branch slapped him during the argument and officers noted he did not have any visible injuries.

The couple married in April 2019 and have two children together.