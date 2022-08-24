NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Singer Michelle Branch, who was charged with domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, has had her charges dismissed.

Court documents show the charges against Branch have been “dismissed at the request of the state” and the case has been closed.

Branch was arrested during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 11, after officers were called to the couple’s Belle Meade home for a possible domestic disturbance.

Both Branch and Carney were interviewed separately. Branch said she and Carney were having marital issues and were arguing at another location before they got home, according to police.

Court documents said the argument escalated once they got home and Branch slapped Carney in the face “one or two times.”

Carney told officers Branch hit him during the argument and officers noted he did not have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken into custody and was released on bond.

She and Carney married in April 2019 and have two small children together.

One day after the arrest, Branch filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences in the complaint.