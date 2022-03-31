NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A jury has found Michael Mosley guilty on all counts in the 2019 stabbing of three people outside of the Dogwood bar over the Christmas holiday break, which claimed the lives of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard, and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni, and left A.J. Bethurum with serious injuries.

Charges

First Degree Murder (Count 1): Guilty

(Count 1): Guilty First Degree Murder (Count 2): Guilty

(Count 2): Guilty Attempted First Degree Murder (Count 3): Guilty

(Count 3): Guilty Assault (Count 4): Guilty

Mosley sentencing is set for May 23.

Metro police said the stabbing started over a woman Mosley was flirting with and her group of friends were attacked after trying to protect her.

22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni

The trial began on Monday and was an emotional experience for the victims’ families. Jury selection lasted much of the day before opening statements, which were relatively brief. The prosecution painted a picture of friends reuniting over the holiday and how it turned fatal at the hands of Mosley in a matter of seconds.

The defense has said Mosley acted in self-defense.

Never-before seen video and images were shown Tuesday in the double homicide case as day two of the trial for Mosley was packed with compelling testimony and evidence.

A photo captured the BGA graduates who were home from college meeting up before heading out to Dogwood on December 21st, 2019.

Emma Yoder was first to testify, painting a picture of how well-loved the victims were. She said Beathard was never known to carry a weapon or start a fight.

The lead detective later showed a disturbing cell phone video of Trapeni after he was stabbed, covered In blood as he walked away before collapsing on the sidewalk. It was difficult video for everyone to watch.

New surveillance footage detailing what unfolded inside the bar was also played as Yoder was approached several times by Mosley.

Investigators said the fatal fight was sparked after Mosley made numerous advances towards her.

Bethurum, the only survivor of the three stabbing victims, gave his testimony on Thursday.