NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial for a man accused of stabbing two men to death outside a bar in Midtown Nashville in December 2019 is underway.

Michael Mosely is facing homicide charges in the case. He is accused of stabbing three people outside of the Dogwood bar over the Christmas holiday break in 2019, claiming the lives of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard, as well as 21-year-old Paul Trapeni, and leaving A.J. Bethurum with serious injuries.

Metro police said the stabbing started over a woman Mosely was flirting with and her group of friends were attacked after trying to protect her.

The trial began on Monday and was an emotional experience for the victims’ families, who had to relive the turn of events that claimed their loved ones’ lives.

Jury selection lasted much of the day before opening statements, which were relatively brief. The prosecution painted a picture of friends reuniting over the holiday and how it turned fatal at the hands of Mosely in a matter of seconds.

The defense, on the other hand, has said Mosely acted in self-defense.