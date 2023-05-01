NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper signed an ordinance into law Monday that creates the Nashville Music, Film, and Entertainment Commission in a push to bring more entertainment projects to the city.

“It’s going to promote Nashville’s entertainment industry; it’s going to help recruit more opportunities to Nashville that will create jobs,” Cooper said.

Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles, the ordinance’s sponsor, told reporters Monday she first noticed “gaps” in the entertainment industry when she moved to Nashville as a country singer.

“When I finally decided I was going to run, one of the first things I wanted to do was address how our entertainment industry dealt with creatives across the board, not just music, but film, television, theatre, dance; all these industries we use, they didn’t have a unifying force,” Styles said.

The Nashville Music, Film, and Entertainment Commission will be made up of 15 members tasked with promoting and marketing Nashville as an ideal place to shoot movies and television shows and host music festivals and performances, among other entertainment events.

In addition, the commission will also have an internal committee dedicated to increasing diversity in the entertainment industry.

Screenwriter, producer, and actor, Mark Brown, told News 2 this commission will not only benefit the industry, but also the city’s economy. According to Brown, one season of a television show creates at least 200 jobs over a two to three year period.

“The gold standard is ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,'” Brown said. “They shot in Albuquerque for 16 years. From the Mayor’s office to Metro Council, all the way down. We would all be really happy if a business came in and said, ‘Hey, we’re coming to Nashville for the next 16 years and we’ll have 200 jobs at a minimum during that time.’ That’s exactly what a television show can do for the local economy.”

Brown also said he sees the benefit in combining the entertainment industries into one commission so creatives can help with each others’ projects and share resources.

“You can’t just on your own produce a television show,” Brown said. “You’ve going to have actors, you’re going to have to have camera people, you’re going to have to have someone compose a score. When you peel back the onion on television and film production, a lot of the jobs are trade jobs.”

Some of the 15 commissioners will be selected by the mayor and Metro Council, while others will be appointed by those in the entertainment industry.

Styles hopes to have the commission formed within the next three months.

Read more about the commission here.