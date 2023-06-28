NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, June 28, the third and final meeting in a series discussing school safety and gun violence will occur in Nashville.

The series was initiated by Metro Councilman Jeff Syracuse following a deadly shooting at The Covenant School three months ago. He said it has been a thoughtful and intentional way of engaging the community in a broader conversation.

“One thing that we really want to make sure at the conclusion of all this, is that our families, our community, and especially our kids, are confident that their leaders are doing absolutely everything they can to keep them safe when they go back to school in August.” said Syracuse.

According to Councilman Syracuse, changes are already being made because of the series of sessions.

During the first meeting, Syracuse said they identified specific school safety issues that were not being funded, which included an upgraded radio system for first responders and schools to communicate with in an emergency, and ballistic window film. He said they found an additional $6.5 million dollars that could be used to purchase these items.

During the second meeting, members learned about the importance of creating coalitions that can help drive change in communities.

“We need to be sure that we are being proactive in making sure that these kinds of things don’t happen,” said Syracuse.

Wednesday night’s third meeting takes a broader look at gun violence as a public health epidemic and will include pre-submitted questions from the public.

Guests at the meeting will include the Metro Public Health Department, the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety, Metro’s Office of Family Safety, the Mental Health Cooperative, and Aurora Vasquez, Vice President of State Policy and Engagement at Sandy Hook Promise.

“This is a way of getting together with like organizations, cities that have been afflicted by mass shootings at schools and figure out how we take our place as a Nashville community for that broader advocacy effort to affect change really nationwide,” said Syracuse.

The meeting will from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Metro Courthouse. To view a livestream of the meeting, click here.