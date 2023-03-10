NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Nashville plans to close another homeless encampment by next Wednesday.

The encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park off Edmondson Pike has been there for 15 to 20 years.

Long-time resident Timothy Kimbrough has lived in the area since the 1970s and is a regular customer at the convenience store next to the park. He told News 2 more people moved to Wentworth-Caldwell after Metro closed a camp in West Nashville.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

The area is littered with trash, used needles, and grocery carts filled with people's belongings.

(Photo: WKRN)

The city started moving people from Wentworth-Caldwell Park at the end of February.

“We’ve already started moving five people out at a time successfully into other interim gap housing or other housing options of their choice that’s readily available for them if available for them,” said April Calvin with the Metro Homeless Impact Division at a Homelessness Planning Council meeting.

Metro Councilwoman Courtney Johnston told News 2 it’s extra important to clear out Wentworth-Caldwell because the area is known to flood in the spring.

The city plans to build a fence and add additional lighting to prevent the encampment from reforming once the park is closed.

The Metro Council approved a $50 million plan last year to move homeless people into housing.