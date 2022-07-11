NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Specialized Investigations Division are working to determine who is responsible for setting an off-duty officer’s SUV on fire using fireworks Monday night.
Metro police say the act of arson did not injure anyone.
They are currently pursuing any leads.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.