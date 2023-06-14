NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New security protocols are coming to Metro Nashville Public Schools after the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School.

Metro Schools has outlined security plans for next year, which includes new technology, more staffing and upgrades to buildings.

One issue has been the lack of school resource officers, meaning some middle and high schools within the district have not had an SRO on site every day.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said Metro police committed to filling those SRO vacancies this fall when its new recruitment class starts.

Dr. Battle added Metro’s piloting an upgrade to its security cameras that is able to detect weapons. As soon as an armed person walks into view of the camera, it sends an alert. Metro plans to have 1,300 cameras across the district.

The district used $4 million in one time funds from Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Council to design and implement campus upgrades around fencing, lighting and security vestibules. Electronic “Knox” boxes, which provides first responders with immediate access into secure buildings, will be installed in every school.

The district also plans to install shatter-resistant film in school buildings.

“While there are a few practical levels of security that can completely stop someone with a weapon of war from gaining access to our buildings, we can make it more difficult and buy time for our staff to implement safety protocols and for the police to respond. Shatter-resistant film that can be added to our schools may help us do just that,” explained Battle.

The district is working with Metro police to install the shatter-resistant glass. The project is estimated to cost $5 million in installation, labor and materials.

Dr. Battle also mentioned the district is in need of a $1.5 million investment for building upgrades to ensure seamless communication between Metro police and Metro Schools.