ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools bus was involved in a head-on collision early Monday morning in Antioch.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 at the intersection of Cane Ridge Road and Century Farms Parkway.

Metro Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted reported that the school bus, which was transporting students to Marshall Middle School, was hit head-on by a Jeep. Officials said the collision caused the windshield to crack on the school bus.

There were eight students on board the bus when the crash occurred, according to Braisted.

The school bus driver was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.