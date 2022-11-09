MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flu cases are already high this year; in fact, a major spike in flu cases were reported in Tennessee last week.

Busy mom, Abby Eitneier can’t afford for her or her 3-year-old son, Walter, to be sick.

“The last thing you want is a sick kid, and have to take off of work and have to have your kids out of school,” she said.

Eitneier said she’s happy she found free flu shots at the Madison Regional Community Center. It’s a one-day event run by the Metro Public Health Department, and this one shot protects against four flu strains.

“Everybody that comes in reduces the chances that somebody is going to get the flu. From the Health Department’s standpoint, that’s good. From the hospital’s standpoint, it’s also good because they’re not getting people that are going to get hospitalized, hopefully,” said Dr. Gil Wright III, MPHD director.

Free flu shot clinics are being held Wednesday, Nov. 9 across Tennessee for anyone six months and older.

In Davidson County, they run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lentz Public Health Center, and the regional community centers at Southeast, Coleman, and Madison. And if you’d rather have an evening appointment, Plaza Mariachi has free shots from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Councilmember Larry Hagar, who represents District 11, said he gets his shot every year.

“Ten, fifteen minutes and that’s it; you’re out of here. Not a big deal. Easy to fill out the form. Self-explanatory. If you have a problem, they’ll take care of it,” he said.

And if you have an underlying disease, the CDC says it’s especially important to get the shot now. Nine out of ten hospitalized for the flu fall into that category.

The Eitneier family left Madison Wednesday feeling good that they hopefully won’t be a statistic this cough and cold season.

“We’re all covered now. I’m happy about that,” said Eitneier, leaving the clinic with her son as they headed to the playground.

If you missed the free shots Wednesday, you still have a chance; MPHD is doing free flu shots the rest of flu season, you just have to make an appointment. Click here for more information.