NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are handling their second deadly officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours, according to authorities gathered along a West Nashville road Saturday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, calls came in about a man throwing sticks and rocks at cars, as well as jumping into the roadway while cars were passing.

Authorities said two Metro police officers arrived at the scene along River Road Pike shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

After the officers saw the man had a knife, one of them tried to deescalate the situation by tasing him twice, officials said. However, the man came at the officers, so they opened fire and he died at the scene.

As of this writing, a police cruiser and a traffic truck have blocked off the 8200 block of River Road Pike.

This officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This news comes the same day that a man reportedly walked under crime scene tape and started shooting at Metro police officers in Madison. Three cops returned fire, leaving the man dead at the scene along Gallatin Pike South.