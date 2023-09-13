NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville detectives are trying to identify a man involved in a July shooting that left another man injured.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place on July 19 at Buchanan Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Authorities said the suspect was outside a liquor store, arguing with someone else, when the victim came out and was hit in the foot by gunfire.

The victim was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, officials reported.

If you have any information about the suspect from these surveillance photos, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.