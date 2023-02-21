NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives are pursuing leads after a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of an auto care business Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a business on Clarksville Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Keviana Perry and others were in a “heated” argument when, according to witnesses, a man got out of a small silver sedan and shot at Perry and a person inside a black SUV. Authorities said there was an “exchange of gunfire,” and everyone involved in the argument ran off.

Perry was struck in the chest and died at the scene. Police said it is unclear if she was the intended target. The motive is also under further investigation.

The incident was among three separate shootings that occurred overnight on Monday.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.