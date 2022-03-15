NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon is behind bars after he tried to evade police in a stolen vehicle.

Gregory Lamont Clark, 25, was spotted driving a stolen car overnight on Harding Place. Police say Clark had seven outstanding warrants dating back to 2020.

Police attempted to stop him when he drove out of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harding Place, but Clark tried to flee in the vehicle.

Detectives were able to deploy spike strips and stop Clark. He then tried to get away on foot, but police say they were able to quickly apprehend him.

A 20-gauge sawed-off shotgun was found inside the stolen Honda Civic between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Clark was booked on the following outstanding warrants:

Felony probation violation

Misdemeanor probation violations (x2)

Theft of property

Aggravated burglary (x2)

Aggravated assault

He is also facing the following additional charges from his arrest: