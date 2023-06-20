NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is continuing to try to identify a woman whose name has gone unknown for more than two years.

On Nov. 26, 2020, police discovered the woman’s body inside an abandoned house in the 7000 block of Highway 70, not far from Edwin and Percy Warner Parks. Investigators believe she died from an accidental drug overdose.

Metro Nashville police are trying to identify a woman with this tattoo on her left wrist. (Courtesy: MNPD)

However, the woman’s identity, as well as the exact circumstances around her death has remained a mystery.

She appeared to be in her 20s with reddish-brown, wavy hair and brown eyes, according to Metro Nashville Missing Person and Cold Case detectives.

Authorities said she was 5’4″ tall and weighed about 225 pounds. She also had a tattoo of a red heart above a comma forming a semi-colon on her left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding her death is asked to contact Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.