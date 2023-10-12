NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a month after an East Nashville shooting that resulted in a man’s death, homicide detectives decided to turn to the community for help identifying a person of interest in the case.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting was reported on Sept. 3 in the 500 block of Sylvan Street.

Based on the investigation, authorities said 40-year-old Corey Bryant got into an argument with a man and a woman that led to gunfire. Bryant was hit in the abdomen and taken to the hospital.

Even though Bryant was discharged from the hospital on Sept. 14, officials said he was readmitted on Sept. 16 due to medical complications. He died later that weekend.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, police posted a photo of a man who was in the Sylvan Street area at the time of the shooting:

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you recognize this person of interest, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.