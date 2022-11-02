NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives took a teenager into custody Tuesday night following an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in South Nashville last month.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 19-year-old Harlly Borjas-Flores was arrested on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant after three individuals’ cash and cards were stolen at gunpoint in an apartment complex along Hickory Club Drive on Oct. 22.

According to authorities, the victims said the two suspects were driving a white Nissan Altima, which officers found less than two miles from the robbery location. However, after police tried to perform a traffic stop, the Altima drove off.

Both the Altima and Borjas-Flores were reportedly tracked down on Bakertown Road shortly afterward.

Borjas-Flores was questioned about the robbery and charged that night with felony evading arrest, officials said.

“Outstanding work by South Precinct Officer Steven Bowler connected Borjas-Flores to the aggravated robbery when he reviewed his in-car camera footage during the brief pursuit with the Altima and noticed things being thrown from the vehicle,” Metro police stated, adding that the officer returned to the scene on Oct. 24 and discovered several items belonging to the victims along the flight path.

Authorities said Borjas-Flores is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.