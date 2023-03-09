NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department reportedly stopped an armed robbery Wednesday after spotting the suspect and another man walking to an ATM.

Police were driving to a call of a burglary at about 3:45 p.m. on Forrest Park Road when they saw a woman flagging them down and pointing at two men walking together, according to an affidavit.

After the officers pulled over to investigate, one of the men immediately told them 43-year-old Joseph Perkins had “pulled a gun on him and was attempting to rob him,” police reported.

They detained Perkins and found a revolver in his pocket after patting him down, the affidavit said.

The man told authorities Perkins had approached him and said, “Give me your money.” When he refused, Perkins allegedly responded, “Man, I’ll put a hole in you” and pressed a gun to the man’s side.

He told Perkins he would have to walk to an ATM at the corner store to get money, and Perkins began to follow him down the road, where police soon ran into them, according to the affidavit.

Police said it was later determined Perkins was also the suspect in the initial burglary, but the victim did not wish to press charges. Perkins has previously pled guilty to a domestic assault charge and is no longer allowed to possess a firearm.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a weapon and weapon possession. As of Thursday, he remained in jail on a $55,000 bond.