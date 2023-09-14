NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has released a sketch of a woman who was found dead inside an abandoned house in hopes that someone may know her identity.

Police said a sketch artist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation developed the drawing of the woman, whose body was discovered nearly three years ago on Nov. 26, 2020. Investigators believe she may have overdosed inside the abandoned house located off of Highway 70.

A TBI sketch of a woman found dead inside an abandoned house in November 2020. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said the woman appeared to be in her 20s; was 5-feet 4-inches tall; weighed about 225 pounds; and had reddish-brown, wavy hair and brown eyes. The woman also had a tattoo of a red heart above a comma forming a semicolon on her left wrist.

Her tattoo was included in the artist’s sketch. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.