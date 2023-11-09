NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the fourth time in less than two weeks, a pedestrian has been killed in a Nashville hit-and-run.

The incident was reported in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a vehicle was traveling north on Dickerson Pike when 45-year-old Jeffrey Tidwell of Nashville, was struck while crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, throwing him into the southbound lanes.

Authorities said the first car drove away from the scene, but Tidwell was hit a second time by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The second driver returned to the scene.

While investigators processed the scene, officials said they learned the hit-and-run driver’s car may have been parked on Oak Valley Drive.

Patrol officers reportedly responded to the area and discovered a Nissan Altima with damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, so the vehicle was taken to MNPD’s crime lab for processing.

However, police said they couldn’t find the Nissan’s driver. As a result, investigators are trying to track down the Nissan’s registered owner — identified by officials as 43-year-old Latoya Boswell — for questioning.

If you have any information about this deadly crash, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This incident marks Music City’s fourth fatal hit-and-run in the span of 11 days. Previous deaths include a woman hit on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30; a woman hit on Thompson Lane near Eugenia Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1; and a woman hit on Green Street near Fairfield Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.