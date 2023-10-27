NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people believed to be responsible for stealing a man’s wallet and using his credit cards to buy gift cards.

The victim reportedly told investigators he met the woman photographed below at a Broadway bar on Oct. 3 before bringing her back to his hotel room. When he woke up the next morning, the victim said he noticed several items were missing and his bank card had been used.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for the people pictured in connection with an alleged theft. (Courtesy: MNPD)

According to police, the missing items included the victim’s Rolex watch, phone, and wallet.

Surveillance footage from Target on Lebanon Pike showed the female suspect and an unknown man purchasing several gift cards before leaving in a black GMC Arcadia, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.