NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are turning to the public for help identifying the driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a Wednesday night hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the two-vehicle collision took place at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Appleton Drive.

According to officials, a Mt. Juliet man was driving a 1996 Nissan pickup truck south on Appleton Drive, but when he pulled out onto Elm Hill Pike, he was hit by a westbound 2011 Subaru Legacy.

Police said two young men — one of whom allegedly had a long gun — got out of the Subaru and ran away. The department shared the following suspect photo:

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Law enforcement also recovered a handgun from the Subaru, which had been reported stolen on June 22, with its keys, from a home along Sutton Hill Road, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the Nissan driver was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is reportedly in critical condition.

Officials said the preliminary contributing factor for the crash appears to be the Nissan driver’s failure to yield the right of way.

If you have any information about the identity of the hit-and-run driver, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.