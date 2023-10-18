NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two weeks after a pickup truck came under fire outside of a Nashville apartment complex, killing a teenage boy, detectives are turning to the community for help finding a sedan involved in the shooting.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Blue Note Apartments along Millwood Drive shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Authorities said they discovered an abandoned pickup truck at the scene where 17-year-old Jesus Daniel Martinez Garcia, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had been shot by an unknown suspect. His family reportedly brought him from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the truck — identified by officials as 29-year-old Elmer Chacon — told investigators he pulled onto the property, started taking gunfire, and ran from the vehicle. He was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Another passenger was also taken to Vanderbilt for treatment, but he only sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the pickup truck came under fire. However, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, officials announced they are searching for a white four-door Infiniti sedan in which the shooters were riding.

Police said the car has noticeable features, including a black gas cap, after-market rims, and a spoiler. At the time of the shooting, the vehicle reportedly had a temporary tag.

Suspect vehicle from Millwood Drive shooting on Oct. 1, 2023. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you have any information about the car pictured in these surveillance images, you are asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.