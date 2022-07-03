NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in an apparent road rage incident Saturday night.

According to Metro police, a female passenger inside a silver Toyota Camry fired shots toward a motorcyclist on Commerce Street at 9th Avenue North. Police believe a black man was driving the Camry at the time of the incident.

Source: MNPD

Officials say a passenger on the motorcycle was struck in the foot by the gunfire.

Anyone who identifies the vehicle or knows the identities of the male and female inside is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.