NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a woman allegedly connected to the beating of a woman who died last Friday.

According to Metro Police, 36-year-old Jennifer Pogue died at Southern Hills Medical Center after she was dropped off at the hospital on January 24. Detectives believe Pogue was assaulted inside a residence on Terragon Trail in the early morning hours of January 23. The Medical Examiner’s report on the cause of Pogue’s death is still pending.

Police have identified 48-year-old Shaunia “Leeanne” Anderson as a suspect. Arrest warrants have been issued charging Anderson with felony aggravated assault and especially aggravated burglary.

Anderson is believed to be with 48-year-old Stephen Jeffery Lohr, who is also wanted on an outstanding aggravated assault charge unrelated to Pogue.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anderson or Lohr is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.