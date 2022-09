NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a wigged robber who robbed a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday afternoon.

Police say the robber held up the Tennessee Credit Union branch located in the 7500 block of Highway 70 S.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The robber is about 5’6″ tall and walks with a limp. He left the bank on foot and headed southbound, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.