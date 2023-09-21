NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are trying to track down a man wanted in connection with gunfire in the Cumberland View neighborhood last week that wounded a teenager and a child getting off a school bus.

Sylvester Buford (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 22-year-old Sylvester Buford is accused of recklessly firing gunshots towards the kids at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street on Monday, Sept. 11. Meanwhile, the passenger in a white Honda Accord was allegedly shooting towards the group of children and Buford as the vehicle drove by.

According to officials, a 16-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, and a 6-year-old was taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center in a private vehicle to be treated for a graze wound to the back.

Authorities said Buford’s gunfire is believed to be responsible for injuring the minors as they exited the bus.

Detectives reportedly obtained warrants for aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment against Buford.

If you have any information on Buford’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.