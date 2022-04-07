NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who fired shots at two teenagers last month.

It happened at the Parkway Terrace Apartments on North 6th Street on March 16.

Police say the suspects fired shots from inside a black four-door car at two teenage males.

The victims were sitting outside when they saw the suspect vehicle, possibly a 2008-2010 Toyota Corolla, driving the wrong way in the parking lot.

The teens then saw someone in the rear passenger window point a gun out the window and heard shots. The victims were not hit by the gunfire and ran from the scene on foot.

Nine shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say at least three people were inside the car. The vehicle has damage to the right-front fender and headlight, along with damage to the passenger-side rear door.

The car also has a spoiler and the logo emblem is missing from the front grill.

Anyone with information about this shooting or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.