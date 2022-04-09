NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Glastonbury Road an a robbery at a Mexican grocery store.

Police say at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, 33-year-old Mario Armondo Rios Ramos was shot. Officers found him lying on the ground outside his black Nissan Titan pickup truck in the parking lot at the Biltmore Apartments in the 800 block of Glastonbury Road. The truck had been backed into a parking spot with the engine still running.

Officers later learned the truck was used in a robbery at La Mexicana Mercado in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Pike earlier Saturday at 8:45 a.m. Ramos did not match the description of either of the robbery suspects, according to police. Surveillance photos of the suspects are attached.

Male robbery suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Female robbery suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Male robbery suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Male robbery suspect with gun (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the victim’s wife, Ramos left their home in La Vergne Saturday at around 9 a.m. in a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee plate 8R2-5EO. Police say they have yet to recover the car.

Ramos’ Chevrolet Cruze (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives are investigating the connection between Ramos and the robbery suspects and how they came to be in possession of his truck. The suspects may be driving the blue Cruze, according to police.

The Nissan pickup truck, meanwhile, has been taken to the MNPD crime laboratory.

Anyone who recognizes the robbery suspects or who has any information on the shooting or the Chevrolet Cruze is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.