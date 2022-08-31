NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a man who is allegedly connected to a string of robberies in Nashville.

Officers say on August 22 the man allegedly robbed a Dunkin Donuts on Elliston Place and then, on August 23, robbed a Boost Mobile on Charlotte Pike.

According to Metro police, on August 24 the man attempted to rob a Fifth-Third bank in the 2000 block of Wedgewood Avenue by passing the teller a robbery note. Officers say during that incident the man left the bank without any money.

Metro police say witnesses stated the man had multiple tattoos on his arms and told victims of the businesses that he was homeless.

Officials say the same man is believed to be responsible for robberies that occurred on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

On August 25, police say the man entered the Fifth-Third Bank on West End Avenue, passed a note to the teller, demanded money and fled the scene with cash.

According to Metro police, the same man is believed to be the suspect in a robbery that occurred at the Pinnacle Bank located at 2300 West End Avenue Tuesday morning.

Officials say detectives are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspect.