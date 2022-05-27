NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is currently searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a homicide earlier this month.

James Marques Smith, 20, has been identified as one of the suspected gunmen in the May 11 murder of Nicholas Spivey. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike where Spivey lived.

The investigation revealed that Spivey met with two other men, one of them alleged to be Smith, and was taking part in a “prearranged meeting” when the shooting occurred. Robbery is believed to be the motive behind the shooting.

The suspects fled in a stolen silver sedan, which has since been recovered.

Efforts to locate Smith over the past few days have been unsuccessful. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Smith or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Metro police. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.