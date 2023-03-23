NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of multiple attacks across Nashville in the past week.

Metro police say the man is suspected in four unprovoked, random beatings, the latest of which occurred Wednesday night at a laundromat in the 1500 block of Dickerson Pike.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video using an object to beat an unsuspecting 45-year-old man. He hits the man over the head several times, continuing to beat him once he falls to the ground.

The man is also believed to be the suspect in the March 16 attack on a 27-year-old man who was having car trouble on East Due West Avenue, the March 18 attack on a 32-year-old man outside Citgo in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike and the March 19 attack on a 31-year-old man who was jogging on Lischey Avenue.

The Lischey Avenue attack was covered by News 2 on Monday, and a witness told us it appeared the suspect was using a pipe to beat the victim.

Metro police say the suspect may be driving a small silver SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.