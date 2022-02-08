NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child has been found safe after an auto theft Tuesday night.

It happened in the 700 block of Due West Avenue at the Easton Apartments.

Police say a woman driving a 2009 silver Lexus got out of her car to make a food delivery.

She left the engine running, and as she made her delivery, the car was stolen.

A four-month-old girl was in a child seat in the back seat.

After a short search, police found the vehicle close by, near Tuckahoe Drive and Rhine Drive, with the baby inside.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the car thief is asked to call (615) 74-CRIME.