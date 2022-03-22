NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is on the hunt for the suspect in a shooting from over the weekend.

Police say 20-year-old Isaiah Kamaree Burr shot and critically injured 20-year-old Chayna Sherill on Dickerson Pike around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Sherill was found lying outside the driver’s seat of a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz after the car reportedly crashed into the Bank of America building in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike.

Sherill was unresponsive as she was transported to the hospital. Once she arrived, that is when doctors discovered the gunshot wound to her head.

Witnesses say they saw a man get out of the rear driver’s side seat of the vehicle after the crash and pull Sherill from the car. The suspect then fled the scene on foot carrying a backpack.

Police believe that man was Isaiah Burr. They say he is believed to be using a dating app to meet up with women and rob them.

Burr is facing an attempted criminal homicide charge in Nashville. Police say he also has outstanding warrants in Indiana and Kentucky.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.