NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon.

Police say it happened at 3 p.m. at the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

The man reportedly passed a note to a teller that threatened he was armed, although no weapon was seen.

The suspect is described as 5’11” tall, wearing a burnt orange shirt. He also spoke with an accent, but police did not describe what kind of accent.

This is the second bank robbery of the same nature within the past month. A man of similar description robbed the Regions location at 4410 Ridgefield Way in July, also by passing a note threatening a weapon.

If you have any information on either crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.