NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 9-year-old boy who ran away from his Madison home Saturday morning has been found safe, according to Metro police.

Police say Trevonta Page left his home on Churchill Crossing at around 11 a.m. Saturday and has not returned. He is believed to be wearing a red jacket and jeans.

According to police, Trevonta ran away earlier this month as well.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police reported Trevonta was found safe.