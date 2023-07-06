NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his home Thursday morning after getting into an argument with a parent.

Police said Kyle Crimmons Jr. ran away from his home on Kemper Drive at around 11:15 a.m.

Kyle reportedly ran into a wooded creek area behind his home. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray t-shirt, and no shoes and is believed to be in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison, according to police.

Kyle Crimmons Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives said Kyle is 4’7″ and weighs 80 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the MNPD’s Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.