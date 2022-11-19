NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Officials say 69-year-old James Merrell was last seen at his home on Moorewood Drive home Friday night.

At this time, officers believe Merrell is traveling by foot, has no cell phone and is wearing a beige/white plaid coat and blue jeans.

Merrell is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 230 pounds. According to Metro police, the 69-year-old has dementia.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts to asked to call 615-862-8600. No other information was immediately released.