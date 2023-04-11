NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for over two weeks.

Jasthelyn Navarro was last seen in Nashville on Sunday, March 26, according to police. Detectives have been in touch with Navarro’s family in Joelton and are searching for leads in the case.

Police said Navarro is known to hang out with a boy in the Nashville area. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jasthelyn Navarro (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.