NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police said Zemmeri Milan left his home Monday at around 3 p.m. after he reportedly got into an argument with his mother.
Anyone who sees Zemmeri or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.