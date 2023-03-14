NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police said Zemmeri Milan left his home Monday at around 3 p.m. after he reportedly got into an argument with his mother.

Zemmeri Milan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Deparatment)

Anyone who sees Zemmeri or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.