NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Braden Fielding walked away from his home on Stone Bridge Road late Saturday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a gray short sleeve shirt over it and black jeans.

He has walked away in the past and may be near the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road, according to police.

Anyone who sees Braden or knows of his whereabouts should call police at 615-862-8600.