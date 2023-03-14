NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

Police said James Harris, 52, is wanted for shooting and killing Terrese Patterson, 47, inside a home on Lischey Avenue on Monday.

James Harris (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police said investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Harris with criminal homicide.

He may be traveling in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to police.

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.